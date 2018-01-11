The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence
Former rising political star Dinh La Thang claims the government is responsible for losses amounting to $35 million.
Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case
Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan ...
Fallen Vietnamese political star stands second trial for $35 million loss at PetroVietnam
Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate graft case.
March 19, 2018 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Former PetroVietnam chief to stand 2nd trial for role in banking graft case in March
Dinh La Thang is facing another 10-20 years in prison for his role in the infamous multi-million-dollar graft case at OceanBank.
February 24, 2018 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s former oil execs appeal jail terms in landmark corruption case
Dinh La Thang said his 13-year sentence was ‘too harsh’ while the runaway Trinh Xuan Thanh said he did not commit the convicted crimes.
February 03, 2018 | 01:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s runaway bigwig stands second trial for embezzlement
The hearing comes just two days after Trinh Xuan Thanh was sentenced to life for causing million-dollar losses at PetroVietnam.
January 24, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Runaway oil exec sentenced to life as PetroVietnam corruption trial wraps up
Trinh Xuan Thanh's former boss at the oil giant, Dinh La Thang, was given 13 years behind bars for mismanagement.
January 22, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7
Runaway oil exec asks for time with family in Germany as PetroVietnam verdict looms
His former boss Dinh La Thang also pleaded to be with his sick father before serving his sentence.
January 17, 2018 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1
A summary of the main clashes between prosecutors and defendants at the trial of fallen political figures.
January 16, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Infamous former PetroVietnam leader pleads for leniency at landmark corruption trial
'I only want to die at home in the arms of relatives, to become a free ghost, not an imprisoned ghost.'
January 14, 2018 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Prosecutors propose life sentence for runaway PetroVietnam exec as landmark trial heats up
His former boss and once rising political star Dinh La Thang faces 14-15 years in jail.
January 11, 2018 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Former PetroVietnam chief asks to take blame for staff caught up in massive corruption case
Dinh La Thang said he had pushed his staff so hard they had violated protocols.
January 10, 2018 | 06:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam begins trial of top oil execs
Once rising political star Dinh La Thang and runaway energy bigwig Trinh Xuan Thanh took the stand on Monday.
January 08, 2018 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Vietnam's fallen political star faces second 20-year jail term for role in banking graft case
Dinh La Thang is facing up to 30 years in prison for the two charges brought against him so far.
December 28, 2017 | 11:02 pm GMT+7
Top Vietnamese energy execs to stand 2-week trial in January
Fallen political star Dinh La Thang and runaway bigwig Trinh Xuan Thanh will be trialled alongside 20 former colleagues at PetroVietnam.
December 27, 2017 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
