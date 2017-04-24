VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag diner
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Metropole Hanoi Hosts Michelin-Starred Celebrity Chef Christophe Lerouy

This spring, Hanoi’s food-lovers have good reason to rejoice as French Michelin-starred Chef Christophe Lerouy, makes an unprecedented cameo at ...
 
go to top