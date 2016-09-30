The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam launches digital database aimed to increase public knowledge
The 'Digital Vietnamese Knowledge System' comes at a time Vietnam has pledged to enhance control over online content.
Staggering 32.8 million people playing online games in Vietnam - survey
The gaming market is projected to make $365 million this year, making it the 28th largest in the world.
Vietnam accuses YouTube of 'slander and distortion' in videos
The information ministry has threatened to fine the popular site for publishing content that 'violates Vietnamese laws'.
February 23, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Digital content may be next chapter in Vietnam's IT success story
Impressive internet connectivity and the broad expansion of mobile phone usage could create a digital content boom.
December 22, 2016 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
92 pct of Vietnam’s internet users glued to online videos
The development of digital infrastructure has quickly changed locals’ viewing habits.
September 30, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
