VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag dictatorship
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Argentine court sentences 29 to life for dictatorship crimes

In addition to the life sentences, 19 people received jail terms of eight to 25 years.

Late Philippines strongman Marcos' 100th birthday draws praise, protests

Tens of thousands of suspected communist rebels and political foes were killed during Marcos' two-decade rule. 
 
go to top