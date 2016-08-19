VnExpress International
Tag Dianmu
Typhoon Dianmu casualties up to 7

Two are missing and thousands of homes have been damaged.

Typhoon Dianmu leaves path of destruction in northern Vietnam

Heavy rains inundate streets, fell trees and sweep away vehicles in typhoon-hit areas.

Thousands of tours canceled as Typhoon Dianmu batters Vietnam

Trips out to sea and mountain treks would be a death wish in the north of the country.
August 19, 2016 | 06:22 pm GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Dianmu

Flights to and from Hai Phong and Thanh Hoa are most affected.
August 19, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7

Typhoon Dianmu hits northern Vietnam

It makes landfall Friday noon and is likely to trigger flash floods and landslides.
August 19, 2016 | 10:30 am GMT+7
 
