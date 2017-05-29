The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
dialysis
Families of dialysis disaster victims clash with hospital over compensation payments
The hospital has offered compensation based on how old the victims were, and demanded funeral bills.
Hospital director suspended following dialysis disaster in northern Vietnam
Eight patients died while undergoing kidney dialysis treatment at his hospital.
3 arrested in Vietnam for 8 dialysis deaths
The patients died shortly after undergoing kidney dialysis treatment at a hospital in northern Vietnam in late May.
June 23, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Experts suspect water source caused 8 dialysis deaths at Vietnam hospital
'Chemical residue could have built up from the water filtration process.'
June 08, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s health ministry promises quick answers on 7 dialysis deaths
One patient surviving the incident in Hoa Binh Province is still in critical condition and cannot be transferred to Hanoi yet.
May 31, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
Hospital says sorry as Vietnam probes 7 deaths in 'painful' dialysis disaster
The health ministry called the case 'the most serious medical incident in years.'
May 30, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
7 die while undergoing hemodialysis at northern Vietnam hospital
Doctors suspect the patients died from anaphylactic shock.
May 29, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
