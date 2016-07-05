VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Dhaka capital
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese technology company sets up hotline following Bangladesh terror attack

25 workers of Vietnam’s FPT Information System Services Co. Ltd (FPT IS) will continue with their works in Bangladesh after the deadly attack on July ...
 
go to top