VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag detainee
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

No obvious signs of torture on American held by N.Korea: coroner

'They kidnapped Otto, they tortured him, they intentionally injured him. They are not victims, they are terrorists,' said Otto's father.

Amid standoff with US, North Korea releases jailed Canadian pastor

North Korea had accused Lim, who served in one of the largest churches in Canada, of attempting to overthrow the ...

Trump slams North Korea after US student's death

'The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.'
June 20, 2017 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

US student dies after release from N. Korea

Trump lashed out at Pyongyang following news of his death, voicing compassion for his family.
June 20, 2017 | 08:49 am GMT+7

North Korea says US student released 'on humanitarian grounds'

Otto is not in great shape now.
June 15, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7

North Korea releases US student, Tillerson says

U.S. is continuing to discuss the situation of three other detained Americans with North Korea.
June 13, 2017 | 09:48 pm GMT+7
 
go to top