Vietnam launches derivatives market to boost liquidity

Vietnam's derivatives market is officially launched today, with stock futures contracts the first to begin trading.

VNX Allshare: Is new index a boon for Vietnam's stock market?

The launch of the new benchmark index on Monday feels like the start of a merger between the country's two main ...

Vietnam to launch derivatives market in 2017

Futures contracts will be up for grabs for investors to hedge their bets.
September 16, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7

Vietnam seeks alternative funding from financial market: Deputy PM

In a move to fuel the economy, Vietnam will turn to venture capital funds to boost the growth of domestic start-ups, develop the market for corporate bonds, and introduce a ...
April 28, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
 
