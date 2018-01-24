VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag deputy PM
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's deputy PM takes to the streets to celebrate U23 Asian Cup semifinal victory

Wearing a red t-shirt and waving the national flag, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam joined the crowds to celebrate the historic win.

Deputy PM requests corruption probe into Formosa's licensing

Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on July 1 has ordered a probe into the evaluation and approval ...
 
go to top