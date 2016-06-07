The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US Republicans shut down House Russia probe over Democratic objections
Democrats have accused committee Republicans of shirking the investigation in order to protect the Republican president and his associates.
Trump pushes hardline immigration policies even as he urges unity
In his first State of the Union speech, Trump gave no ground on the contentious issue of whether to shield young ...
With win in New Jersey, Clinton cements Democratic nomination
Democrat Hillary Clinton beat rival Bernie Sanders in New Jersey's presidential nominating contest on Tuesday, Fox News projected, bolstering her lead a day after she captured the ...
June 08, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Clinton has delegates to clinch White House nomination
Hillary Clinton has received commitments from enough delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, according to the Associated Press and U.S. networks, ensuring she ...
June 07, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7
