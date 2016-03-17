The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Cambodia PM accuses United States of lying over aid cut
Prime Minister Hun Sen said aid cuts to Cambodia's tax department were made in 2016.
Cambodia 'shocked' by 'disrespectful' US aid cut, says democracy intact
The United States has cut military support and other aid programs for Cambodia government over democratic ...
Dire poverty in US to worsen under Trump, threatening democracy, top UN official says
Under Trump, poverty is criminalized and poor people are viewed as 'losers, scammers, people trying to profit from the system.'
December 18, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
EU suspends funding for Cambodian election
According to the European Union, the vote cannot be credible after the dissolution of the main opposition party.
December 12, 2017 | 10:11 am GMT+7
Cambodia under fire after dissolving main opposition party
Prime Minister Hun Sen would be clear to extend more than three decades of power in next year’s election as rights groups decried the death of democracy.
November 17, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Taiwan president pledges to defend freedoms despite China pressure
Taiwan leader vows to defend democratic rights and freedom while China considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province.
October 10, 2017 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Obama says ready to train new leaders in first post-presidency speech
Former US president says he hopes to spend the next phase of his life helping to 'prepare the next generation of leadership.'
April 25, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7
Washington Post, NY Times win Pulitzers for work on Trump, Putin
The Pulitzer ceremony highlighted the news media's importance to democracy.
April 11, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
NA election supervisors: Identify “reactionary groups” behind independent candidates
Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) have asked the National Election Committee to clarify information regarding self-nominated candidates in Hanoi for the upcoming ...
March 18, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
48 independent National Assembly candidates approved
All 87 candidates seeking election to the 14th National Assembly (NA), including 48 self-nominees, were approved at a meeting in Hanoi yesterday.
March 18, 2016 | 04:53 pm GMT+7
Security subcommittee: Some independent candidates for National Assembly receive outside support
Independent candidates in Hanoi seeking election to the 14th National Assembly (NA) and local government are receiving financial support from "outside sources", a security ...
March 18, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
