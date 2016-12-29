The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's demand for gold jewelry rises fastest in Southeast Asia: report
The thirst for the precious metal in Vietnam rose 7 percent year-on-year to 16.5 tons in 2017.
Vietnam’s taste for beef soars, but cattle industry can't find its feet
Local supplies of beef and buffalo meat satisfy only 80 percent of domestic demand.
Bad weather blamed as Vietnam misses target for rice exports
The volume of shipments sank to the lowest level since 2008 while rivals became more competitive.
December 29, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7