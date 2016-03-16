The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US deficit grows 13.6 percent in 2017, now 3.5 percent of GDP
But the overall deficit was $80 billion lower than forecast.
NAFTA talks intensify; U.S. seen putting off key demand on autos
Trump said NAFTA is weighted against his country, has threatened to walk away from the agreement.
US trade deficit edges lower in March
For the first three months of the year, the trade gap was 7.5 percent higher than the same period in 2016.
May 05, 2017 | 09:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam: A hollow that swallows ASEAN goods
“Is this a risk to our country?” Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue questioned.
August 30, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Vietnam's budget deficit for first five months: $3.15 billion
In the first five months of 2016, Vietnam recorded a $3.15 billion budget deficit, accounting for 27.6 percent of this year's estimate.
June 08, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's agriculture defies historic drought as exports up 10pct
In the first five months of 2016, export value of fishery products, vegetables and rice have seen an overall increase of 9.5 percent compared to the same period last year despite ...
June 07, 2016 | 11:57 am GMT+7
U.S. trade deficit increases less than expected in April
The U.S. trade deficit increased less than expected in April as exports of goods rebounded strongly, suggesting that trade would be a boost to economic growth in the second ...
June 03, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sees non-stop decade long trade deficit with ASEAN
From 2005, Vietnam has experienced a consistent trade deficit with ASEAN countries, according to General Department of Vietnam Customs.
May 10, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Tax collection bonus up for debate
The National Assembly Budget and Finance Committee says the government should reconsider a proposal to reward municipal governments for effective tax collection given the VND256 ...
March 15, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
