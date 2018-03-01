VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag defense ministry
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Planning row engulfs expansion of Vietnam's largest airport

The government is waging conflicting proposals regarding cost and a third runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Defense Ministry asked to monitor sea water after mass fish deaths

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has sent a letter to the Ministry of National Defense asking it ...
 
go to top