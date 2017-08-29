The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
debts
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese state firms sitting on mountain of rising debt
Combined debts at state-owned companies climbed to more than $66 billion last year.
Vietnam’s government debt jumps 80 pct in four years
Over 42 percent of the $93.4 billion debt was owed to foreign lenders in 2015.
Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses
PetroVietnam does not expect to recoup its million-dollar investment in the business.
August 29, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7