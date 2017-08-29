VnExpress International
Vietnamese state firms sitting on mountain of rising debt

Combined debts at state-owned companies climbed to more than $66 billion last year.

Vietnam’s government debt jumps 80 pct in four years

Over 42 percent of the $93.4 billion debt was owed to foreign lenders in 2015.

Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses

PetroVietnam does not expect to recoup its million-dollar investment in the business.
