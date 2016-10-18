VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag debt ceiling
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam trying to rein in rising public debt: Finance minister

The government is refusing to raise the public debt ceiling in order to ensure financial security.

Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy

Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.

Vietnamese lawmakers deny debt ceiling increase, insist gov't control spending

The government wants to borrow more but the legislature is saying no.
October 19, 2016 | 09:55 am GMT+7
 
go to top