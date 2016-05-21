VnExpress International
Military aircraft explosion spreads panic in central Vietnam

The blast left many houses covered in debris and injured at least two children.

More CASA debris, crew member belongings recovered

One out of the nine crew members confirmed dead onboard the crashed CASA-212 aircraft of the Vietnam Coast Guard ...

Australia to study three new pieces of debris for link to missing MH370

Three new pieces of debris thought to be from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 have been found washed up on Indian Ocean beaches and will be examined in Australia, the ...
May 26, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7

Egypt finds human remains and belongings from plane crash at sea

Egypt said on Friday that its navy had found human remains, wreckage and the personal belongings of passengers floating in the Mediterranean, confirmation that an EgyptAir jet had ...
May 21, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7

Australia to test debris found two years after Malaysian jet disappeared

A white, metre-long chunk of metal was found off the coast of Mozambique earlier this week by a U.S. adventurer who has been carrying out an independent search for Malaysia ...
March 04, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
 
