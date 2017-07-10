VnExpress International
Tag death tolls
Race to rescue survivors from ruins of Mexico quake

'The whole city is a disaster zone right now. Lots of damage. Lots of deaths. I don't know how you can make sense of it. It's hard.'

Landslides, flashfloods kill 9 in northern Vietnam

More downpours are forecast, and two people remain missing.
 
