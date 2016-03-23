VnExpress International
Vietnamese man dies after eating dog poison disguised as candy

The victim's brother found him foaming at the mouth and convulsing violently in front of his home.

3 shot dead, 15 injured in alleged land dispute in Central Highlands

Hundreds of police officers are hunting for the gunmen who fled the scene.

Corrosive chemical leak at Vietnam alumina plant 'under control'

It would be rash to blame the leak for mass fish deaths, authorities say.
August 05, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7

'Unprecedented' corrosive chemical leak at Vietnam alumina refinery

The latest in a series of environmental fallouts has hit the Central Highlands.
August 04, 2016 | 01:40 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to connect coffee belt with $5.1 billion infrastructure investment

The Vietnamese government will invest VND115 trillion dong ($5.1 billion) to boost transport infrastructure in the Central Highlands over the next four years, said the region’s ...
June 25, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7

PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off an ADB-financed project themed Support to Border Areas Development in three Indochinese countries that will run for six years ...
May 06, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

Man arrested after exposing corruption on Facebook

After Tran Minh Loi posted evidence of a police officer accepting a VND60 million ($2,700) bribe on Facebook, he was arrested for cooperating with those handing over the money.
March 24, 2016 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
 
