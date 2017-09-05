VnExpress International
US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo

'This vote is proof that President Trump’s plan will never become law,' Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

'Don't worry': Trump lays out path to citizenship for Dreamers

Trump's comments are perhaps the most telling sign that a broader deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants might be within ...

Trump vows immigration crackdown after New York attack

'Diversity lottery. Diversity lottery. Sounds nice. It's not nice,' he said. 
November 02, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7

Trump seeks border wall, crackdown on unaccompanied minors for 'Dreamer' deal

The White House priorities, if enacted, could result in the deportation of Dreamers' parents.
October 09, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7

For a 'dreamer,' the future rests on Trump's stroke of a pen

DACA beneficiaries could find themselves living in fear once again of immigration roundups.
September 05, 2017 | 09:50 am GMT+7
 
