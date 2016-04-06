VnExpress International
Tag Da River Water Project
Court overrules Hanoi’s decision to drop charges in water pipeline scandal

Company execs who thought they were off the hook will now be forced to stand trial.

Hanoi water pipeline project cancels contract with Chinese company over quality dispute

The developer of the Da River water pipeline project has officially cancelled a contract with a Chinese supplier ...

Massive Hanoi water project puts off deal with Chinese company amid public outcry over quality

The developer of the Da River water pipeline project will deter from signing a contract with a Chinese supplier of pipes following a request by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan ...
April 06, 2016 | 06:21 pm GMT+7

Questions raised over quality of pipeline supplied by Chinese contractor

The Hanoi People's Committee has asked the Prime Minister to intervene over the second phase of the Da River water pipeline so that Vinaconex, the project's developer, can ...
April 06, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
 
