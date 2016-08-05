The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
cyber security
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Lesser known N Korea cyber-spy group goes international: report
APT37 had spied on South Korean targets since at least 2012 but has expanded its scope to Japan, Vietnam and the Middle East last year, researchers ...
Vietnam cuts domestic server requirement for foreign firms from cyber-security bill
The bill still requires tech giants such as Google and Facebook to store Vietnamese users' data in the country.
Vietnam sets up command center for cyberspace defense
The new unit would 'research and predict online wars', the defense ministry said in a report on the government website.
January 08, 2018 | 11:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam loses $542 million to cyber viruses in 2017
Cryptocurrency systems could be the big target this year.
January 02, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7
10 pioneers who led the internet charge in Vietnam
These people are behind the arrival of the internet two decades ago, its endless expansion and popular service development.
November 22, 2017 | 05:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam unhappy with how Facebook handles requests to remove 'toxic' content
Google has been more cooperative on the matter as Vietnam holds on to plans for a home grown social network.
November 18, 2017 | 12:07 am GMT+7
Global malware worm may hit harder in Vietnam this week - experts
The ransomware, WannaCry, has been said to cause ‘stronger’ impact in Vietnam on Monday.
May 15, 2017 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Saigon airport’s website hacked, no damage reported
The website has resumed operations after the overnight attack, which aviation officials believe was only meant as a security alert.
March 09, 2017 | 06:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam among world's most vulnerable to malware threats: Microsoft
The country's largest airports were attacked by alleged Chinese hackers last year.
February 09, 2017 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam among 10 countries most exposed to hacking risk, report warns
Over half of internet users in Vietnam may have been attacked during the third quarter.
November 28, 2016 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
Hackers attack Vietnamese cyber security company
Vietnamese hackers, not Chinese, were allegedly behind this latest attack.
August 05, 2016 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
Hong Kong launches fresh plan to fortify cyber security after SWIFT heist
Hong Kong's central bank has a launched a new program to strengthen lenders' ability to protect their critical technology systems after recent attacks by unidentified groups on a ...
May 19, 2016 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Australia admits government hack attacks, boosts cyber security
Australia unveiled a multi-billion-dollar cyber scheme to combat hacking on Thursday, as Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull acknowledged an attack on the country's weather bureau last ...
April 21, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter