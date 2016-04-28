The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Symantec says SWIFT heist linked to Philippines attack, Sony hack
Hackers who stole $81 million from Bangladesh's central bank have been linked to an attack on a bank in the Philippines, in addition to the 2014 hack ...
Bangladesh Bank heist trail goes cold in Manila as probes falter
More than three months have passed since $81 million was stolen in a brazen cyber-heist from Bangladesh's central ...
SWIFT tells banks to share information on hacks
International financial messaging service SWIFT told clients on Friday to share information on attacks on the system to help prevent hacking, after criminals used SWIFT messages ...
May 21, 2016 | 08:02 am GMT+7
Cyber thieves exploit banks' faith in SWIFT transfer network
Shortly after 7 p.m. on January 12, 2015, a message from a secure computer terminal at Banco del Austro (BDA) in Ecuador instructed San Francisco-based Wells Fargo to transfer ...
May 20, 2016 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Singapore, Philippines c. banks move to tighten cyber security
Singapore's central bank has asked banks to maintain a high level of security for their critical IT systems following recent cyber attacks using the SWIFT financial messaging ...
May 17, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnam bank nearly falls victim of massive cyber theft like Bangladesh central bank
Vietnam's Tien Phong Bank said that it interrupted an attempted cyber heist that involved the use of fraudulent SWIFT messages, the same technique at the heart of February's ...
May 16, 2016 | 01:11 am GMT+7
Philippines remittance firm a 'cleaning house' in historic cyber heist
A Philippines anti-money laundering body has lodged a complaint against owners of a remittance firm it called a "cleaning house" to hide the trail of $81 million looted from a ...
April 28, 2016 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter