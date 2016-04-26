VnExpress International
Cyber fraud unearths potential loophole at Vietnamese bank's security system

$22,400 disappeared from a client's bank account. Investigation is ongoing.

SWIFT network says aware of multiple cyber fraud incidents

SWIFT, the global financial network that banks use to transfer billions of dollars every day, warned its customers ...
 
