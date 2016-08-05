The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Making sense of North Korea's hacking strategy: Commentary
North Korea has consistently used cyber attacks such as WannaCry as a distraction from its nuclear program.
Hackers could get even nastier in 2018: researchers
Attackers will also look to target wealthy individuals and aim at connected devices which offer less security than ...
Over 100 government secrets leaked online in Vietnam: report
Cyber attacks are exposing multiple loopholes in the country’s national security information system.
August 27, 2017 | 12:28 pm GMT+7
Cyber attack sweeps globe, researchers see 'WannaCry' link
Virus spreads to major global companies.
June 28, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Researchers say global cyber attack similar to N.Korean hacks
Some codes in an earlier version of WannaCry are found to be similar to those used by Lazarus Group
May 17, 2017 | 08:01 am GMT+7
Microsoft says cyberattack should be wake up call for governments
'The governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake up call.'
May 15, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Vietnamese experts warn of cyber threats after NSA hacking 'toolkit' published
The leaked set of NSA hacking tools can be used against most Windows operating systems, they say.
April 30, 2017 | 09:47 pm GMT+7
Green Party US election recount bid comes to a close
Nothing has changed.
December 13, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam among 10 countries most exposed to hacking risk, report warns
Over half of internet users in Vietnam may have been attacked during the third quarter.
November 28, 2016 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
Malware infiltrates top Vietnamese agencies
The attack on Vietnam Airlines has brought to light the extent of the problem.
August 09, 2016 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Hackers attack Vietnamese cyber security company
Vietnamese hackers, not Chinese, were allegedly behind this latest attack.
August 05, 2016 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnam urges tough action against cyber attacks
The country wants to join the global fight against cyber-terrorism.
August 05, 2016 | 11:50 am GMT+7
Don't hack back: Vietnam's cyber community told to show restraint after attack
A tit-for-tat response to the recent cyber attacks at two major airports would be unwise.
August 03, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines under cyber-attack since 2014: security group
There are signs of previous hacking attempts on the computer systems at two airports.
August 02, 2016 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese stand together in face of cyber-attack
A show of national unity shone through after Chinese cyber-terrorists targeted major airports.
July 31, 2016 | 01:02 am GMT+7
