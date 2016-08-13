The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese businesses can't keep up with rapidly changing tax, customs policies: commerce chamber
Many businesses only learn about the changes after they have already taken effect, leading to heavy penalties.
Customs officer arrested after 213 containers disappear from Saigon port
The containers were likely to have contained contraband, and were slipped out under the radar.
Vietnamese official clutches at East vs. West argument to justify ban on jeans in public offices
The official behind the ban says jeans are for cowboys, not civil servants.
September 08, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Bent Hanoi customs officer caught stealing ivory seized from smugglers
The customs warehouse manager tried to replace more than 150 kilos of ivory with a fake batch.
August 17, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Britain asks for interim customs deal with EU, new trade deals post: Brexit
But it will also seek the right to negotiate other trade deals, a possible sticking point in the talks.
August 15, 2017 | 08:54 am GMT+7
Vietnamese pensioner nabbed at Saigon airport for smuggling leopard skins and elephant parts
The illegal haul was cleverly hidden in her luggage and worth an estimated VND2 billion ($88,000).
May 14, 2017 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese firms urge further cuts to customs red tape
'It's not just customs procedures; unofficial fees to complete administrative procedures quickly and conveniently are rife across all sectors.'
April 28, 2017 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's March rice exports hit one-yr high as top buyers grow hungry
In the long run, top buyer China's imports are forecast to fall to 4.5 million tons in the marketing year to June 2018.
April 11, 2017 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam halts clearing of imported BMW cars over suspected fraud
A car importer in Saigon is being questioned for alleged trade violations.
December 01, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s new customs renovation hopes to save millions of dollars each year
Many shipments have to go through one-week technical checks which have not proved effective.
September 22, 2016 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese burn private jets, fancy cars and villas for their ancestors
Not a scene from Dubai, the people of Vietnam (with their limited allowance) know how to 'live' it up.
August 13, 2016 | 06:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam sees non-stop decade long trade deficit with ASEAN
From 2005, Vietnam has experienced a consistent trade deficit with ASEAN countries, according to General Department of Vietnam Customs.
May 10, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Vietnam's phone and accessory exports top $8 bln in first quarter
Vietnam's phones and accessories exports witnessed a sharp year-on-year increase of 24.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, cementing mobile phone products among the ...
April 21, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Online services clear customs procedures
Customs agencies currently offer 181 real-time processing services to help both domestic and international enterprises cut through administrative procedures.
April 11, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7
Sparing no expense on prosperity festival
People from a smallest ethnic minority group in Vietnam have upheld the tradition of spending hundreds of dollars - sometimes most of their savings - in a ritual ceremony to pray ...
April 06, 2016 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
