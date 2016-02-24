The most read Vietnamese newspaper
currency
Bitcoin skids amid broad cryptocurrency sell-off
The virtual currency has been down by almost 40 percent in 2018, amid worries about a regulatory clampdown.
Japan firm says it will pay part of salaries in Bitcoin
'Employees can receive salaries by Bitcoin if they want to.'
'Thanks Brexit': Pound nears euro parity
Sterling went into freefall after Britain voted in a shock referendum last year to leave the EU, sparking fears over the nation's economic outlook.
September 01, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Sterling struggles after worst week since early June
It dipped 0.2 percent to a 10-month low of 91.51 pence per euro on Monday.
August 22, 2017 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Things to know about Bitcoin
Bitcoin is the world's most widely used crypto currency.
July 11, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Dollar at 8-week highs vs yen on US economic optimism
'Optimism about the U.S. economy is quite strong, and the dollar/yen's downside is quite limited.'
May 11, 2017 | 07:59 am GMT+7
New virtual currency tied to oil takes aim at bitcoin
The new currency is expected to be less volatile while retaining many aspects of virtual currency trading.
May 02, 2017 | 09:52 pm GMT+7
Trade pact with E.U. might offset Brexit fallout in Vietnam
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, or Brexit, has sent ripples across the financial market in Vietnam, but overall there appears to have been no immediate hit on the ...
July 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Oil down ahead of producer meeting, dollar slips
Crude oil prices fell on Friday ahead of a weekend meeting that could yield an output freeze by major producers, while the U.S. dollar and stocks across the globe edged lower but ...
April 16, 2016 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
How long before the cracks show in China's great currency wall?
BEIJING - China still owns the world's largest currency reserves, but it has been burning through them at such a pace that some think Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall ...
February 25, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
