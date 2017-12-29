VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag currencies
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Dollar slips to 3-month lows, heads for worst year since 2003

The dollar started the year well but has fallen back on doubts about Donald Trump's ability to push through those policies.

State Bank issues currency regulations

Citizens of countries bordering Vietnam will have to submit notarized copies of business registration licenses in ...
 
go to top