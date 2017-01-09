VnExpress International
International chefs get a taste of Hoi An with cyclo ride to giant cook-off

Signature dishes from 12 countries were on offer for locals and visitors to sample.

Women in rural Tunisia mix hot sauce with business

These Tunisian women have some sauce, pooling their resources and a seasoned culinary expertise handed down the ...

Spice and all things rice: Lagos pays hommage to jollof

In Nigeria, jollof rice isn't just a tasty West African dish -- it's a national obsession.
August 22, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7

Southern Land Cuisine Festival at Dam Sen Park, Ho Chi Minh City

The festival, which is expected to attract 100,000 visitors, will feature some 60 food stands, cultural activities and art performances to serve visitors all day.
May 23, 2017 | 02:16 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese food (and drink) mashups you MUST try

They’re creative, they’re unique, and, despite how they sound, they’re all delicious.
May 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Metropole Hanoi Hosts Michelin-Starred Celebrity Chef Christophe Lerouy

This spring, Hanoi’s food-lovers have good reason to rejoice as French Michelin-starred Chef Christophe Lerouy, makes an unprecedented cameo at Vietnam’s most storied hotel.
April 24, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

Food festival: Hanoi Food Fest 2017

Get your stomach ready for a thousand Vietnamese and international dishes.
April 02, 2017 | 05:39 pm GMT+7

Five Vietnamese dishes that have got global gourmets talking

Let's rule out 'pho' and sample the rising stars of Vietnamese cuisine.
March 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Free Food Wednesday - Mexican Chili Con Carne

Come along to try something new from one of Saigon’s culinary enthusiasts.
January 09, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
 
