VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag CTG
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank

State-owned VietinBank will sell nearly 17 million holding shares in Saigonbank, equivalent to over five percent of the bank's charter capital, to ...
 
go to top