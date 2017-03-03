VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag crystal meth
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese man faces death over meth trafficking from Laos

The man and his gang were busted at Tan Son Nhat airport with several packages of drugs.

Lao drug smugglers arrested after chase in Vietnam

One kilogram of crystal meth and 16,000 pills of synthetic drugs were seized.
 
go to top