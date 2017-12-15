The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
cryptocurrency
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market
Many of the start-ups do not deal directly with individual customers, but instead provide the "back end" transfer mechanism for remittance shops.
Computer shops embrace lucrative business: outfitting cryptocurrency miners
Some of the biggest electronics bazaars in Asia are being flooded with customers looking for cryptocurrency mining ...
Bitcoin skids amid broad cryptocurrency sell-off
The virtual currency has been down by almost 40 percent in 2018, amid worries about a regulatory clampdown.
February 03, 2018 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Coining it in: Bitcoin vs lucky money for Lunar New Year in Vietnam
People are going head over, well, tails, for the lucky charms.
January 14, 2018 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
Trying to control the 'uncontrollable': Vietnam pushes for Bitcoin legal framework
Cryptocurrencies are not officially recognized in Vietnam, but that has not discouraged investors.
January 07, 2018 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam loses $542 million to cyber viruses in 2017
Cryptocurrency systems could be the big target this year.
January 02, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Bitcoin rises 10 pct, recovers from last week's brutal selloff
While the cryptocash recovers, Israeli regulartors seek to ban it on stock exchange.
December 26, 2017 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
'Virtual gold' may glitter, but mining it can be really dirty
And crypto-miners are NOT having a very merry Christmas.
December 24, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon cafés, restaurants facing the heat for accepting Bitcoin payments
Bitcoin is being used to pay for pizzas in Vietnam's financial hub, despite warnings from the central bank.
December 20, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Suspected North Korean cyber group seeks to woo bitcoin job seekers
Bitcoin can be transferred electronically between users without an intermediary such as a bank, making it potentially attractive for buying illegal goods or services.
December 18, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Japan firm says it will pay part of salaries in Bitcoin
'Employees can receive salaries by Bitcoin if they want to.'
December 15, 2017 | 02:11 pm GMT+7
Bitcoin makes muted stock exchange debut at $15,000
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin made its debut on a major bourse Sunday, opening at $15,000 per unit at the Chicago board options exchange.
December 11, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Bitcoin surges above $16,000 as concerns mount
'Bitcoin now seems like a charging train with no brakes.'
December 08, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7
Bitcoin chalks up new record as it charges past $14,000
The cryptocurrency has made a dramatical surge from a 2017 low of $752 in mid-January.
December 07, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
$10,000 in sight for bitcoin as it rockets to new record high
'Promises of bitcoin futures opening the door to institutional money are supercharging the price.'
November 27, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
View more stories