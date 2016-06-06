The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Sail in style to world-renowned Ha Long Bay with luxury cruise liners
Indulge yourself with a brand new and spectacular cruise experience to Ha Long Bay.
Take a look at the future of Ha Long Bay's cruise ships
Tour operators have been given three designs to choose from to replace their old wooden junks with metal cruisers.
Fire erupts again on cruise ship in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
The fire extends a series of similar incidents in the bay in the past year.
March 06, 2017 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Cruise ship operator suspended following Ha Long Bay boat blaze
Authorities are looking into the latest fire to break out in one of Vietnam's top tourist destinations.
February 15, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Another cruise ship catches fire in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened just more than a month after a similar fire.
February 14, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
China eyes eight cruise ships to serve South China Sea
Up to eight Chinese ships will offer cruises to the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, over the next five years.
July 21, 2016 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true
Four cruise ships operating on Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province have been suspended for 10 days for overcharging tourists and violating safety regulations.
June 29, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Da Nang leader takes responsibility for fatal shipwreck tragedy
Leader of the popular tourist city of Da Nang said he takes responsibility for the cruise ship that sank on Han River last Saturday, causing the death of three, while directing ...
June 09, 2016 | 11:47 pm GMT+7
Da Nang presses charges against cruise company after fatal capsize
Da Nang police has launched today an investigation into the cause of the cruise capsize on Han River that resulted in three deaths.
June 06, 2016 | 09:25 pm GMT+7
