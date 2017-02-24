The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Cruise ship leaks in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, 47 tourists rescued
As many as 45 foreigners are among the passengers facing the interrupted trip.
3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang
At least three tourists, including two children and an adult, are said to remain missing while 43 others have been ...
