Tag Cruise ship
Cruise ship leaks in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, 47 tourists rescued

As many as 45 foreigners are among the passengers facing the interrupted trip.

3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

At least three tourists, including two children and an adult, are said to remain missing while 43 others have been ...
 
