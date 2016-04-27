VnExpress International
Vietnam holds back revised Penal Code to fix ambiguous errors

Vietnam will delay the release date of its 2025 Penal Code, which was scheduled to replace the 1999 Criminal Code on July 1, due to errors in the ...

Prosecutors in line of fire for criminal charge against ‘pho’ shop owner

A criminal charge against the owner of a ‘pho’ noodle restaurant on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City for being ...
 
