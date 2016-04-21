The most read Vietnamese newspaper
South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion
It now owes $1.23 million in social insurance contributions and has been fined more than once.
Hanoi launches criminal probe into deadly house collapse
The neighbors face up to 20 years in jail if faulty construction work was the cause.
Vietnam will criminalize heavy polluters following mass fish deaths: PM
The Vietnamese government will criminalize discharge of toxic substances to the environment, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday at an event to enhance the ...
June 11, 2016 | 01:47 pm GMT+7
Prosecutors in line of fire for criminal charge against ‘pho’ shop owner
A criminal charge against the owner of a ‘pho’ noodle restaurant on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City for being five days late obtaining his business registration has been ...
April 27, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Restaurant owner files for compensation in latest twist to bizzare criminal case
Nguyen Van Tan could have never imagined that opening a restaurant directly opposite a police station that also happened to serve food would lead him to face criminal charges, and ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
PM intervenes in police persecution of "pho" shop owner in bizarre criminal case
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to review criminal proceedings against a Pho restaurant owner for “being five days late ...
April 21, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
