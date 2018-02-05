The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec given 18-year sentence in $35 million graft case
Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate corruption case.
Vietnamese bankers nabbed in $10.8 million fraud case
The mastermind behind the massive scam is still hiding overseas.
Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is charged with killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with a chemical weapon in Kuala Lumpur in February 2017.
March 21, 2018 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Tech bosses busted for running gambling ring with top police official in Vietnam
More heads are rolling as the full extent of the multi-million dollar syndicate starts to come to light.
March 12, 2018 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Woman held for kidnapping of American children in Saigon
The Vietnamese-American demanded $50,000 from a 'friend' for the safe return of his daughters.
March 12, 2018 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Video shows Hanoi woman toppled as her dog is snatched in broad daylight
‘The thieves were bold and dangerous.’
March 10, 2018 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam cops seize $2.5 million heroin in China border drug bust
Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the 'Golden Triangle' covering Laos, Thailand and Myanmar
February 26, 2018 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
South Korean man found dead in Vietnamese forest
Police said he was a 31-year-old construction engineer working for a local factory.
February 24, 2018 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese banker flees overseas after stealing $10 mln from customer: police
Eximbank says it cannot reimburse the customer until a court orders it to do so.
February 23, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Men stand trial in UK for rape and murder of Vietnamese woman
The 28-year-old nail bar worker was killed for ‘depraved sexual lust and financial greed,’ prosecutors said.
February 22, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study
'We're now seeing an expanding number of cybercrime centers, including not only North Korea but also Brazil, India and Vietnam.'
February 22, 2018 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Trump puts onus on school shooter's behavior
The mass shooting that killed 17 people has reignited questions about America's permissive gun laws.
February 15, 2018 | 08:39 pm GMT+7
5 found dead in suspected murder in Saigon house
A couple and their three children were found dead around the house, their bodies decomposing.
February 15, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Runaway bigwig receives second life sentence as PetroVietnam purge continues
Trinh Xuan Thanh has been found guilty for losses worth millions of dollars at the energy giant's real estate unit.
February 05, 2018 | 11:43 am GMT+7
US arrests 9 for car burglary to resell in Vietnam: reports
Two were arrested as they attempted to board a flight carrying hundreds of stolen electronic devices to Vietnam last week.
February 03, 2018 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
