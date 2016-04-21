The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Desire for cheap luxury drives counterfeit market in Vietnam
Fake goods ranging from eyewear to handbags are openly available at high-end shopping malls and street-side markets across the country.
Chinese fakes hurting domestic products in Vietnamese market
Vietnamese businesses say copycats from China are costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.
Made-in-China scandal plunges top Vietnamese silk brand deeper into hot water
Widespread public backlash. A raft of looming investigations. What's next for the once-posh Vietnamese garment brand?
October 30, 2017 | 10:11 pm GMT+7
Top Vietnamese silk brand on shut-down following Chinese counterfeit scandal
Khaisilk's owner has also withdrawn from a reality TV show featuring investors and aspiring entrepreneurs.
October 29, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Police publicity stunt goes wrong when guests steal counterfeit goods in Hanoi
The fake goods were meant to be destroyed, but reporters and officials decided to help themselves.
October 25, 2016 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City swoops on $110 million worth of smuggled goods
The city has stepped up fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.
July 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
TPP poses intellectual property rights challenge for Vietnamese enterprises
The government has conducted random inspections regarding software copyrights at half a thousand companies in the last ten years. Counterfeit software used by enterprises is still ...
April 21, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
