Tag counterfeit products
Thai and Chinese firms steal Vietnamese brands to export to US, EU

Famous Vietnamese brands including fish sauce from Phu Quoc and coconut candy from Ben Tre are being ripped off.

Fakes flood market as Vietnam struggles to combat counterfeit products

Each year, Vietnam’s market management authorities detect about 10,000 cases related to counterfeiting and piracy, ...
 
