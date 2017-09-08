VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag cost of living
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam named most affordable country in the world for foreigners

Nearly one in five said they have far more money at their disposal than their lifestyles require.

Hong Kong becomes world's costliest city

Hong Kong has overtaken Angola's capital to become the costliest city in the world for expats, Mercer's annual ...
 
go to top