Tag corruption crackdown
Fallen Vietnamese political star stands second trial for $35 million loss at PetroVietnam

Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate graft case.

PetroVietnam’s ex-chairman nabbed as corruption crackdown widens

The arrest takes place concurrently with that of a disgraced Communist Party official who used to head ...

China's former internet czar faces graft probe

He was once named among the world's 100 most influential people.
November 22, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Will more heads topple as Vietnam’s scandalous graft trial nears verdict?

A huge banking-sector corruption trial is all set to open a can of worms as Vietnam’s anti-graft move plows ahead. 
September 13, 2017 | 08:22 pm GMT+7
 
