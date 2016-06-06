VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag corporate management
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Mega bargain: Vietnam SOE sells unused dock 13 times less than buying price

Vinalines, Vietnam’s largest state-owned shipping firm and port operator, has sold an unused floating dock for $1.7 million, on which the company ...
 
go to top