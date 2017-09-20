VnExpress International
Police under investigation after suspect dies in custody in central Vietnam

Five officers have been suspended after the drug trafficking suspect died from multiple injuries.

Policemen who tortured suspect to death sentenced to 18 months imprisonment

A police major and one of his officers who allegedly beat a man suspected of stealing a motorbike to death during ...
 
