World's most popular pirated movie site being run from Vietnam: US trade association

The Motion Picture Association of America wants to call it a wrap on illegal content.

Teen boy fined for live-streaming movie from Vietnamese cinema

The 19-year-old was slapped with a $660 fine, but some people think it was a PR stunt.

Net giants 'must pay for news' from which they make billions

Global press calling out social media on copyright infringement. 
December 14, 2017 | 09:29 am GMT+7

Vietnamese movie leak: A question of poor audience attitude or just a PR stunt?

The movie has received widespread coverage after its famous producer shared an emotional Facebook post about respect for hard work.
November 14, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Hotels told to cough up for playing music on TV by Vietnam's copyright watchdog

Collection of the controversial royalty fees will resume after a three-month break following a public backlash.
September 13, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7

Karaoke bars told to pay annual royalty fee of 9 cents per song in Vietnam

Vietnam's recording industry association told karaoke businesses to take copyright laws seriously.
March 28, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
 
