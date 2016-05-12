VnExpress International
Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea demarcation and maritime cooperation

Both sides agreed to follow common perceptions on sea-related issues agreed upon by their leaders.

Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as US ties sour

China is Cambodia's largest foreign investor and has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in ...

UK PM May says she wants free trade deal with China

The goal of securing a free trade deal with the world's second-largest economy comes as May begins a three-day visit to China.
January 31, 2018 | 08:06 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s PM calls Germany an ‘important’ partner at Mekong climate meeting

German expertise could help mitigate the impacts of climate change in the country's rice basket.
September 27, 2017 | 05:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnam, US to boost tourism via new cooperation deal

US travel agencies will explore Hanoi and go on a trans-Vietnam trip to gather more information for their tour products.
April 07, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7

French eyes in the sky to help Vietnam monitor the environment

The hi-tech center will be keeping its eye on rising sea levels.
September 06, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7

Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation

Around 600 delegates from Vietnam and the international community are taking part in a conference being held in Hanoi which aims to enhance integration and promote cooperation in ...
May 12, 2016 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
 
