VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Cool Vendors
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese tech firm ranked in top five IT service suppliers in Southeast Asia

Vietnam’s FPT Software was one of five companies in Southeast Asia top be named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., a top global IT research firm.
 
go to top