VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag controversy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale

Marquis de Sade's notorious story of libertines seeking sexual gratification, made it as a national heritage. 

Derided at home, Vietnam contestant’s dress wins best costume at int’l beauty pageant

The head-turning 44-kilogram dress has been the subject of harsh criticism over the past few weeks.
 
go to top