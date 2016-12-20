The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese photographers snap up top three places at APEC contest
They beat more than 2,100 entries from various APEC members.
Vietnam crowned champions at Asia-Pacific robot contest
The country has become the most successful in the competition's history, with this year's victory making it the ...
Vietnamese students bag 4 gold medals at int’l physics contest
The team finished fifth overall, the country's best result since it first participated in 1981.
July 23, 2017 | 12:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese student wins highest score at int’l math olympiad
The Vietnamese team ranks third overall, after South Korea and China.
July 22, 2017 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Vietnamese student wins silver at astronomy contest
A group of Hanoi students has represented Vietnam for the first time at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
December 20, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7