Contemporary Dance & Tea Art Experiment: SENse

An experiment for contemporary art lovers.

Contemporary dance: Transitscape+SUBOI / Urban distortions

A collaboration between French-Belgian dancers and Vietnamese hip hop queen Suboi.

Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

The premiere of 'Saigon - City of My Childhood' by Vietnamese musican Vinh Lai presents beautiful memories of old Saigon at Tet.
May 17, 2017 | 08:09 pm GMT+7

NON contemporary dance: Conical hat

l'Espace
July 15, 2016 | 02:22 pm GMT+7

Hip-hop and contemporay dance "Autarcie(...)"

Youth Theater
April 22, 2016 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
 
